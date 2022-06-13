Forecast: Comfortable conditions continue, more showers due on Wednesday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Locally breezy trades will focus clouds and showers over windward areas through the week. An increase in showers is expected Wednesday and Thursday.A weak upper level trough will accompany this feature, likely providing a boost in showers, The upper trough will also relax the local surface pressure gradient and cause trades to drop slightly.

A small west-northwest swell will bump up surf heights along north and west facing shores through Monday. A larger, long period west-northwest swell will arrive on Thursday. A third larger, medium period, west-northwest swell arrives Friday night. Overlapping background south swells will continue to keep small surf heights along south facing shores through Wednesday. A slightly larger, long period southwest swell will arrive on Thursday.

