Forecast: Comfortable conditions continue, more showers due on Wednesday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Locally breezy trades will focus clouds and showers over windward areas through the week.

An increase in showers is expected Wednesday and Thursday. A weak upper level trough will accompany this feature, likely providing a boost in showers.

The upper trough will also relax the local surface pressure gradient and cause trades to drop slightly.

A small west-northwest swell will bump up surf heights along north and west facing shores through Monday.

A larger, long period west-northwest swell will arrive on Thursday. A third larger, medium period, west-northwest swell arrives Friday night.

Overlapping background south swells will continue to keep small surf heights along south facing shores through Wednesday.

A slightly larger, long period southwest swell will arrive on Thursday.

