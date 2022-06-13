Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Comfortable conditions continue, more showers due on Wednesday

Your top local headlines for June 13, 2022.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:27 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Locally breezy trades will focus clouds and showers over windward areas through the week.

An increase in showers is expected Wednesday and Thursday. A weak upper level trough will accompany this feature, likely providing a boost in showers.

The upper trough will also relax the local surface pressure gradient and cause trades to drop slightly.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

A small west-northwest swell will bump up surf heights along north and west facing shores through Monday.

A larger, long period west-northwest swell will arrive on Thursday. A third larger, medium period, west-northwest swell arrives Friday night.

Overlapping background south swells will continue to keep small surf heights along south facing shores through Wednesday.

A slightly larger, long period southwest swell will arrive on Thursday.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, April 7, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, April 7, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise at 5:00 a.m. - VOD - clipped version
Hawaii News Now Sunrise at 5:00 a.m. - VOD - clipped version
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, April, 11, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, April, 11, 2022

Most Read

Three former employees say they have proof a teenager had to be hospitalized after eating one...
Ex-workers make troubling allegations about Waikiki hemp shop, including that teen customer got sick
A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
Police say Luciano Agas burglarized his own tenant and set up a hidden camera in her apartment.
Hawaii landlord arrested after allegedly setting up hidden camera in tenant’s apartment
A mother died and her 6-year-old son went missing in a tragic fishing incident when the family...
Mother dies, 6-year-old child missing in river after family fishing trip, officials say
Hundred of people sat along the parade route which began at Iolani palace and ended at...
Hundreds flock to Waikiki for the return of King Kamehameha floral parade

Latest News

Forecast: Comfortable conditions continue, more showers due on Wednesday
Forecast: Comfortable conditions continue, more showers due on Wednesday
Expect a somewhat wetter pattern starting Tuesday night.
Breezy trades for the week
Expect a somewhat wetter pattern starting Tuesday night.
Locally breezy trades, chance of morning showers to start the work week
Showers could increase slightly as we head toward midweek.
Breezy trades, light showers to start the week