EMS: 59-year-old man dies following single-vehicle crash in Kapolei

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a 59-year-old man has died Monday following a single-vehicle crash in Kapolei.

Officials said the incident happened around 8:15 a.m. when the car crashed into a rail pillar.

EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, Honolulu police have closed Farrington Highway between Old Farrington Highway and Kualakai Parkway.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.