Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

EMS: 59-year-old man dies following single-vehicle crash in Kapolei

Your top local headlines for June 13, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:15 AM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a 59-year-old man has died Monday following a single-vehicle crash in Kapolei.

Officials said the incident happened around 8:15 a.m. when the car crashed into a rail pillar.

EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, Honolulu police have closed Farrington Highway between Old Farrington Highway and Kualakai Parkway.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
Three former employees say they have proof a teenager had to be hospitalized after eating one...
Ex-workers make troubling allegations about Waikiki hemp shop, including that teen customer got sick
The 2021 Clean Water Report from the Blue Water Task Force highlights results from beach water...
Water quality report finds 3 Hawaii beaches with consistently high bacteria levels
Police say Luciano Agas burglarized his own tenant and set up a hidden camera in her apartment.
Hawaii landlord arrested after allegedly setting up hidden camera in tenant’s apartment
A mother died and her 6-year-old son went missing in a tragic fishing incident when the family...
Mother dies, 6-year-old child missing in river after family fishing trip, officials say

Latest News

Astronomers call the phenomenon a supermoon because it occurs when it orbits closest to the...
Strawberry supermoon will brighten skies this week
The 2021 Clean Water Report from the Blue Water Task Force highlights results from beach water...
Water quality report finds 3 Hawaii beaches with consistently high bacteria levels
Hawaii Island Police
Hawaii Island police close portion of Highway 19 following crash
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval saves money at the dealership
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval could save you money at the dealership