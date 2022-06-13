‘I can do it’: Kayaker reattempts solo voyage from California to Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With a new and improved kayak, ocean adventurer Cyril Derreumaux is gearing up for a solo kayak trip across the Pacific.

The Northern California resident is going to reattempt to sail from California to Hawaii.

Last year, he attempted to make the trek but after six days of paddling in high winds and rough seas, he was forced to call the U.S. coast guard and abort the mission.

“I want to try again because I think I can do it,” he said. “I think the weather was completely unusual last time and had technical issues.”

Derreumaux took the setback as a learning experience and made modifications to his kayak.

“It’s really about inventing new things on the boat,” he said.

The 45-year-old will embark alone on the 70-day trip, however he will have on-land support.

“On land I’ve got a crew of a weather router, who’s going to give me the indication on the weather every day,” said Derreumaux. “I’ve got a medical team that is with me and who’s going to be talking to me every day to see how I’m doing physically, mentally.”

Back in 2016, Derreumaux was on a four-person crew that set a Guinness World Record by rowing from Monterey to Honolulu in 39 days.

He says this upcoming voyage could take 70 days.

When asked about this journey ahead, Derreumaux says he hopes it will inspire others.

“This is what I want to do to with my life,” he said. “I’m trying to live the best life that I can and I invite people to do the same with their own lives.”

