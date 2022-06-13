Authorities arrest 3 accused of stealing more than 150 pounds of lychee from Hilo farm

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Law enforcement officers have arrested three people accused of stealing more than 150 pounds of lychee from a Hilo farm.

Authorities charged 32-year-old Jan Loren Aguinaldo, 33-year-old Duston Bishop and 24-year-old Krislyn Palama with one count each of second-degree criminal trespassing and second-degree theft.

Officials said the incident happened on June 9.

An officer with the state Department of Land and Natural Resources spotted four people carrying large bags on their backs while crossing the Wailuku River above Rainbow Falls.

One of the individuals fled the area upon police contact.

Authorities executed search warrants and found a large amount of lychee in the bags and a vehicle. The lychee was estimated at a value of more than $1,200.

The owner of a nearby farm identified the fruit as coming from his orchard.

Palama and Aguinaldo remain in custody in lieu of $2,250 bail. They are set to make their initial court appearance Monday afternoon.

Bishop was released after posting $2,250 bail. He is scheduled to make his initial court appearance later this month.

The investigation continues.

This story will be updated.

