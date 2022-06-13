Army firefighters battling brush fire at Makua Military Reservation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Army firefighters are battling a brush fire at Makua Military Reservation, officials said.

The fire, which started early Monday, was roughly 10% contained as of 9 a.m., according to U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii officials.

Army first responders, including aerial fire suppression support from the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, have responded.

Residents and drivers may see smoke in the area, but there is no threat to nearby facilities at this time.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

This story will be updated.

