Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Army firefighters battling brush fire at Makua Military Reservation

Army firefighters are responding to a brush fire at Makua Military Reservation.
Army firefighters are responding to a brush fire at Makua Military Reservation.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:26 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Army firefighters are battling a brush fire at Makua Military Reservation, officials said.

The fire, which started early Monday, was roughly 10% contained as of 9 a.m., according to U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii officials.

Army first responders, including aerial fire suppression support from the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, have responded.

Residents and drivers may see smoke in the area, but there is no threat to nearby facilities at this time.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
Three former employees say they have proof a teenager had to be hospitalized after eating one...
Ex-workers make troubling allegations about Waikiki hemp shop, including that teen customer got sick
The 2021 Clean Water Report from the Blue Water Task Force highlights results from beach water...
Water quality report finds 3 Hawaii beaches with consistently high bacteria levels
Police say Luciano Agas burglarized his own tenant and set up a hidden camera in her apartment.
Hawaii landlord arrested after allegedly setting up hidden camera in tenant’s apartment
A mother died and her 6-year-old son went missing in a tragic fishing incident when the family...
Mother dies, 6-year-old child missing in river after family fishing trip, officials say

Latest News

Astronomers call the phenomenon a supermoon because it occurs when it orbits closest to the...
Strawberry supermoon will brighten skies this week
The Daniel Akaka clinic will add to services offered at Spark M. Matsunaga Veterans Affairs...
Daniel Akaka clinic poised to expand veterans’ services in Pacific
Honolulu police have closed a portion of Farrington Highway following crash in Kapolei.
EMS: 59-year-old man dies following single-vehicle crash in Kapolei
The 2021 Clean Water Report from the Blue Water Task Force highlights results from beach water...
Water quality report finds 3 Hawaii beaches with consistently high bacteria levels