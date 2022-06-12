Tributes
Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

Officers responding to reports of shots fired early Sunday in Gary, southeast of Chicago, found...
Officers responding to reports of shots fired early Sunday in Gary, southeast of Chicago, found two people who had been shot and were unresponsive.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 9:24 AM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GARY, Ind. (AP) — Police say two people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting at an Indiana nightclub.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired early Sunday in Gary, southeast of Chicago, found two people who had been shot and were unresponsive.

Police say a 34-year-old man was near the entrance to Playo’s NightClub and a 26-year-old woman was found inside.

Both were declared dead at a local hospital.

Four other people were also wounded, including one who was in critical condition.

Authorities have not released the victims’ names or information about what may have led up to the shooting.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

