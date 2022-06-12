Locally breezy trades and limited showers for Sunday

Locally breezy trade winds will dominate the coming week. Only limited showers are expected for windward and mauka slopes. Expect an increase in showers around midweek, when remnant frontal moisture is expected to arrive in the islands, but even then we’re not looking at heavy rainfall amounts.

Winds are picking up at the higher elevations, with a wind advisory posted for the summit areas of Haleakala on Maui, and Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa on Hawaii Island. East winds of 40 to 45 miles per hour with localized gusts near 55 miles per hour will be possible through at least midday Sunday.

At the beach, a rising northwest swell is expected to boost wave heights to 3 to 5 feet for north shores and 2 to 4 feet for west shores. Expect only small background swells for south shores, while the trade winds will keep choppy surf coming in for east shores.

For mariners, there’s a small craft advisory now in effect for the usual windier waters around Maui County and Hawaii Island until 6 a.m. Monday.

