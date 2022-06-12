Tributes
Hundreds flock to Waikiki for the return of King Kamehameha floral parade

Residents said it was refreshing events to watch events like the floral parade in person again.
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 5:24 PM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After nearly two years of COVID restrictions, the annual King Kamehameha Celebration Floral Parade is back.

Residents who attended the celebration said it was a refreshing sight to see.

“It’s so good to see the parade after two years,” said Oahu resident Reno Villaren. “And it’s so nice to be able to come out and be a part of it, just to watch.”

Hundred of people sat along the parade route that stretched from Iolani palace to Kapiolani Park.

Last year, the parade was cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic.

Despite the heat, it didn’t stop people from enjoying the show Saturday morning. The event featured floral floats, marching bands and pau riders on horseback.

“This is great seeing all the local people and tourists and just the economy opening up,” said Marc Baniaga of Mililani.

There were also representatives from Hawaii’s Royal Societies.

Out-of-state visitors felt fortunate to witness the special event for Hawaii.

“It’s my first time in Hawaii,” said Felecia McLean who was visiting from North Carolina.

“And I’m blessed to be here to the parade for the first time since COVID.”

