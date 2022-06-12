Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

18-year-old mother charged with killing newborn in Colorado

Leiyla Cepeda is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her newborn. A prosecutor’s...
Leiyla Cepeda is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her newborn. A prosecutor’s spokesperson says she was 17 when the baby was born but turned 18 the day she was arrested.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 6:06 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NUNN, Colo. (AP) - A Texas 18-year-old was charged with first-degree murder Friday in the stabbing of her baby after giving birth on her own while visiting Colorado with family.

Court documents say Leiyla Cepeda told an investigator the baby was quiet and not moving and did not seem to be breathing but declined to explain why the baby had stab wounds.

A coroner determined the baby was alive when born at the home of her relatives in the small town of Nunn and died of multiple sharp force injuries, according to Cepeda’s arrest affidavit. A pair of scissors was found near the baby’s body, the document said.

Cepeda said she used a pair of scissors to cut the umbilical cord, according to the affidavit. She denied harming the newborn during questioning, KMGH reports.

It’s not known if Cepeda has a lawyer yet.

A prosecutor’s spokesperson says Cepeda was 17 when the baby was born but turned 18 on Friday. She has been charged as an adult.

She is currently in custody at a local hospital.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Police say Luciano Agas burglarized his own tenant and set up a hidden camera in her apartment.
Hawaii landlord arrested after allegedly setting up hidden camera in tenant’s apartment
Three former employees say they have proof a teenager had to be hospitalized after eating one...
Ex-workers make troubling allegations about Waikiki hemp shop, including that teen customer got sick
‘Glamping’ business scrutinized for luxurious setup just yards from homeless Waimanalo families
‘Glamping’ business scrutinized for luxurious setup just yards from homeless Waimanalo families
"King of Samoa's" hale dismantled by DLNR
Man claiming to be ‘Samoan king’ cited for elaborate campsite at park
Hawaii County Police
After string of brutal stabbings, prosecutors dub Hawaii suspect a ‘modern-day serial killer’

Latest News

President Joe Biden is visiting New Mexico to talk about his administration’s efforts to tackle...
Biden ramps up federal help for New Mexico wildfire fight
The Amber Alert for 4-year-old Jaiceon Robertson has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 4-year-old East Texas boy
Hundred of people sat along the parade route which began at Iolani palace and ended at...
Hundreds flock to Waikiki for the return of King Kamehameha floral parade
Hundreds flock to Waikiki for the return of King Kamehameha floral parade
Hundreds flock to Waikiki for the return of King Kamehameha floral parade