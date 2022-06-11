Trades picking up for the weekend

Trade winds are strengthening a bit and will be moderate to locally breezy for the next several days. Clouds and showers will continue to be focused on the usual windward and mauka areas during the overnight and early morning hours. Some upper level disturbances will pass over the state and could enhance incoming showers, but rainfall totals will continue to be on the light side. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s.

In surf, no significant swells are expected for the next several days. Small choppy surf will rise on east shores as the trade winds strengthen. A small northwest swell is due Sunday into Monday, while small background swells will continue for south shores.

