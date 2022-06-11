Tributes
Trades picking up for the weekend

7-Day Forecast(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:29 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Trade winds are strengthening a bit and will be moderate to locally breezy for the next several days. Clouds and showers will continue to be focused on the usual windward and mauka areas during the overnight and early morning hours. Some upper level disturbances will pass over the state and could enhance incoming showers, but rainfall totals will continue to be on the light side. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

In surf, no significant swells are expected for the next several days. Small choppy surf will rise on east shores as the trade winds strengthen. A small northwest swell is due Sunday into Monday, while small background swells will continue for south shores.

