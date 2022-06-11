Tributes
Town-bound lanes on H3 freeway reopens following overturned cement truck

Drivers were advised to take alternate routes.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 12:38 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials have reopened Honolulu/Halawa bound lanes on the H3 freeway following an overturned vehicle incident Saturday morning.

According to the Department of Transportation, an cement truck rolled over between the Haleokou Interchange and Likelike Highway crossover.

Drivers were advised to take alternate routes.

So far, it is unclear what had caused the incident.

Check back for updates.

