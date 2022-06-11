Suspect accused of fatally attacking security guard pleads not guilty

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The murder suspect accused of a deadly attack on a Fort Street Mall security guard has pleaded not guilty.

Razi Ali White is charged with fatally striking 58-year-old Michael Stubbs in Chinatown on May 3.

A witness told the court Thursday he saw White hit Stubbs in the head with a metal water container.

White’s bail was confirmed by a judge at $500,000.

His trial is set to begin on August 8.

