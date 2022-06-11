Suspect accused of fatally attacking security guard pleads not guilty
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:44 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The murder suspect accused of a deadly attack on a Fort Street Mall security guard has pleaded not guilty.
Razi Ali White is charged with fatally striking 58-year-old Michael Stubbs in Chinatown on May 3.
A witness told the court Thursday he saw White hit Stubbs in the head with a metal water container.
White’s bail was confirmed by a judge at $500,000.
His trial is set to begin on August 8.
