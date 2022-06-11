Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Survey: More adults identifying as transgender or nonbinary

More than 40% of Americans say they personally know someone who is transgender or nonbinary,...
More than 40% of Americans say they personally know someone who is transgender or nonbinary, according to a recent survey.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 11:24 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Although less than 2% of Americans identify as either transgender or nonbinary, the ones who do are becoming more visible.

According to a recent survey from the Pew Research Center, more than 44% of U.S. adults personally know someone who is transgender.

About 20% say they know someone who is nonbinary. That describes a person who does not identify as either of the two traditional gender roles.

The research also showed adults under the age of 30 are more likely to identify as trans or nonbinary than older people.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Luciano Agas burglarized his own tenant and set up a hidden camera in her apartment.
Hawaii landlord arrested after allegedly setting up hidden camera in tenant’s apartment
‘Glamping’ business scrutinized for luxurious setup just yards from homeless Waimanalo families
‘Glamping’ business scrutinized for luxurious setup just yards from homeless Waimanalo families
Three former employees say they have proof a teenager had to be hospitalized after eating one...
Ex-workers make troubling allegations about Waikiki hemp shop, including that teen customer got sick
Hawaii County Police
After string of brutal stabbings, prosecutors dub Hawaii suspect a ‘modern-day serial killer’
"King of Samoa's" hale dismantled by DLNR
Man claiming to be ‘Samoan king’ cited for elaborate campsite at park

Latest News

A mother died and her 6-year-old son went missing in a tragic fishing incident when the family...
Mother dies, 6-year-old child missing in river after family fishing trip, officials say
A Ukrainian soldier holds radios during heavy fighting on the front line in Severodonetsk, the...
Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war
Workers set up for the March for Our Lives rally on the National Mall, near the White House, in...
‘Enough is enough’ say thousands demanding new gun measures
Kaui Lucas said HogStop is already being sold in different states on the mainland including...
As Hawaii’s feral pig population grows, a ‘non-toxic’ birth control could offer a solution