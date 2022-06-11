Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

One person killed, three firefighters injured when fireworks explode in N.C.

At approximately 3:15pm Friday afternoon, La Grange Volunteer Fire Department, North Lenoir...
At approximately 3:15pm Friday afternoon, La Grange Volunteer Fire Department, North Lenoir Fire & Rescue, and the North Carolina Forest Service were dispatched to 4871 Bulltown Road in La Grange for a reported brush fire approaching a structure.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Gray News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:50 PM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - Three firefighters were injured and one person killed when a brush fire ignited a building causing fireworks stored inside to explode.

Lenoir County Emergency Services Director Murry Stroud says a person on the farm died, while one firefighter was transported to the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center.

At approximately 3:15 p.m. Friday afternoon, La Grange Volunteer Fire Department, North Lenoir Fire & Rescue, and the North Carolina Forest Service were dispatched to 4871 Bulltown Road in La Grange, North Carolina for a reported brush fire approaching a structure.

Stroud says fields were being burned off at the hay farm when the fire got out of control and reached a container filled with fireworks.

Prior to arrival, the Lenoir County 911 Center advised responding personnel the structure contained commercial-grade fireworks.

Shortly after arrival, fireworks detonated causing several injuries and damage to fire department apparatus.

Three firefighters were transported to ECU Health Trauma Center to be treated for their injuries. One patient was taken by helicopter and two patients were transported by Lenoir County Emergency Services ambulance. All three are in stable condition.

Authorities say the civilian property representative died on scene.

The fire is under control and crews are working to fully extinguish hotspots.

The ATF and SBI will join in the investigation Saturday morning.

Lenoir County Emergency Services says the site was permitted, inspected and licensed to have fireworks.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people were injured, including two seriously, in a tour helicopter crash Wednesday evening...
NTSB, FAA investigating tour helicopter crash on Hawaii Island that left 6 injured
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
DOH: Monkeypox now ‘in the community’ as 3rd probable case reported in Hawaii
‘Glamping’ business scrutinized for luxurious setup just yards from homeless Waimanalo families
‘Glamping’ business scrutinized for luxurious setup just yards from homeless Waimanalo families
Hawaii County Police
After string of brutal stabbings, prosecutors dub Hawaii suspect a ‘modern-day serial killer’
Most food products made using hemp are banned in Hawaii. That means items like THC candies,...
Results: Levels of THC in edibles at Waikiki stores more potent than those sold at dispensaries

Latest News

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after the Warriors defeated the Boston...
Curry scores 43 to beat Boston, Warriors tie NBA Finals 2-2
A Marine Corps aircraft crashed Wednesday in the Southern California desert and civilian and...
Five killed in California Marine aircraft crash identified
Honolulu Police Department
ATF hopes media training will give context to law enforcement’s use of force policies
Like so many businesses, the brewing industry is also facing supply chain challenges –...
‘Out of stock’: Hawaii breweries battle shortages of everything from barley to carbon dioxide
Six people were injured, including two seriously, in a tour helicopter crash Wednesday evening...
In wake of Big Island chopper crash, lawmakers renew push for more regulations