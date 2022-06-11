New portrait to be unveiled honoring Hawaii Congresswoman Patsy Mink

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new portrait honoring Hawaii Congresswoman Patsy Mink is set to be unveiled later this month in the U.S. Capitol.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spearheaded efforts to include her portrait alongside others that recognize historic congressional members.

Mink is the first woman of color and the first Asian American woman elected to Congress.

The trailblazing Hawaii Democrat was elected in 1965 and served for decades in Washington D.C.

Mink advocated for women’s rights and social justice issues. She was the driving force behind the landmark Title IX legislation that opened opportunities to women in education and athletics.

The portrait is scheduled to be unveiled on June 23.

