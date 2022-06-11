Hilo man receives minimum 18-year prison term for sexually assaulting minor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island prosecutors said a Hilo man will serve at least 18 years of his 20-year sentence for sexually assaulting a minor.

Clifton Kua, 46, pleaded guilty last December to engaging in sexual acts over a six year span with a minor who was under the age of 14.

Prosecutors said the incidents happened between 2011 and 2017, while Kua and the minor were living in the same home.

Continuous sexual assault and sexual assault in the first degree carry a maximum penalty of 20 years.

Officials said Kua will be eligible for parole after 18 years.

