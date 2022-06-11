Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hilo man receives minimum 18-year prison term for sexually assaulting minor

Clifton Kua
Clifton Kua(Hawaii County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:48 PM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island prosecutors said a Hilo man will serve at least 18 years of his 20-year sentence for sexually assaulting a minor.

Clifton Kua, 46, pleaded guilty last December to engaging in sexual acts over a six year span with a minor who was under the age of 14.

Prosecutors said the incidents happened between 2011 and 2017, while Kua and the minor were living in the same home.

Continuous sexual assault and sexual assault in the first degree carry a maximum penalty of 20 years.

Officials said Kua will be eligible for parole after 18 years.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people were injured, including two seriously, in a tour helicopter crash Wednesday evening...
NTSB, FAA investigating tour helicopter crash on Hawaii Island that left 6 injured
‘Glamping’ business scrutinized for luxurious setup just yards from homeless Waimanalo families
‘Glamping’ business scrutinized for luxurious setup just yards from homeless Waimanalo families
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
DOH: Monkeypox now ‘in the community’ as 3rd probable case reported in Hawaii
Hawaii County Police
After string of brutal stabbings, prosecutors dub Hawaii suspect a ‘modern-day serial killer’
Most food products made using hemp are banned in Hawaii. That means items like THC candies,...
Results: Levels of THC in edibles at Waikiki stores more potent than those sold at dispensaries

Latest News

As Oahu's wild pig population continues to grow, a 'non-toxic' birth control could offer a...
As Oahu's wild pig population continues to grow, a 'non-toxic' birth control could offer a solution
Three former employees say they have proof a teenager had to be hospitalized after eating one...
Ex-workers make troubling allegations about Waikiki hemp shop, including that teen customer got sick
This year marks the 150th Anniversary of the Kamehameha Day Holiday.
Celebrating 150th anniversary, King Kamehameha floral parade is back on Oahu
Police say Luciano Agas burglarized his own tenant and set up a hidden camera in her apartment.
Hawaii landlord arrested after allegedly setting up hidden camera in tenant’s apartment