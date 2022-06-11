Tributes
Heads up book lovers! 73rd annual book sale returns at Ward Village

The annual book sale moves from McKinley High School to Ward Village (Image: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 1:02 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Calling all book lovers!

After nearly two years, the 73rd annual book sale makes a comeback at Ward Village, that’s according to the Friends of the Library of Hawaii.

Unable to return to the McKinley High School cafeteria, organizers said the event has moved to the former Pier 1 Imports store in Ward Village.

The nonprofit said masks will be required within the bookstore due to the COVID surge. They advise anyone not feeling well to stay home.

This year’s sale offers a variety of books, media, games, puzzles, comics, and more. All proceeds will benefit Hawaii’s public libraries said the nonprofit.

The book sale is open to the general public from Saturday to June 19.

Discounts will be available on certain days for educators, seniors, and more.

For more information on hours and discounts, click here.

