Hawaii landlord arrested after allegedly setting up hidden camera in tenant’s apartment

Police say Luciano Agas burglarized his own tenant and set up a hidden camera in her apartment.
By Rick Daysog
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:26 PM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police have arrested a Waipahu landlord on suspicion he burglarized his own tenant and even set up a hidden camera ― until he was caught on camera himself.

Luciano Agas, 60, was booked Wednesday on suspicion of burglary and for invasion of privacy.

“She actually received a photograph from him via text ― a photograph of her naked ― that he probably took from her bathroom,” said Andrew Daisuke Stewart, attorney for the victim.

The arrest was largely based on the tenant’s security camera footage ― taken in March ― showing Agas in a camouflage jacket entering the victim’s apartment and rifling through her drawers and her refrigerator.

In suit, Hawaii renter alleges cameras show landlord using drugs in unit, eating her food

In another incident caught on camera, Agas was seen taking a pipe out of his jacket to smoke something.

Stewart said police were initially reluctant to take action even after he obtained a temporary restraining order in March and filed a civil lawsuit the next month.

He believes police only took action after Hawaii News Now aired a story about the alleged intruder.

“Thanks to you and your colleagues at Hawaii News Now. I don’t think this would have happened without the news. So we’re grateful for the media,” said Stewart.

Agas could not be reached for comment. His attorneys in the civil lawsuit said they plan to challenge the allegations.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

