Celebrating 150th anniversary, King Kamehameha floral parade is back on Oahu

This year marks the 150th Anniversary of the Kamehameha Day Holiday.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:26 PM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Preparations are underway for the annual King Kamehameha Celebration Floral Parade in Waikiki on Saturday.

This year marks the 150th Anniversary of the Kamehameha Day Holiday.

As in years past, the parade will start at King Street fronting Iolani Palace. Participants will then head down Punchbowl Street, before making a left on to Ala Moana Boulevard and eventually Kalakaua Avenue. The parade comes to a finish at Monsarrat Avenue and Queen Kapiolani Park.

The pau queen selected for this year’s celebration is Shelley Kehaulani Pe’a.

Streets in Downtown Honolulu will be closed starting at 7:30 a.m. Motorists are advised to avoid the area by using alternate routes and allow for extra driving time in areas near the event.

Following the parade, the public is invited to enjoy live music, food and more at the Hoolaulea at Kapiolani Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Besides events on Oahu, celebrations are also planned for Saturday on Hawaii Island, Kauai, Molokai and Maui.

For more information on King Kamehameha Day events, click here.

