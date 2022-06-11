Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Officers get into shootout with suspect at intersection in Ohio

Bystander caught a video of police officers getting into a shootout with a suspect in Liberty Township (PAUL GRANT).
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:16 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A bystander caught video of a shootout between a suspect and police officers in Ohio on Friday.

It happened about five miles north of Youngstown in Liberty Township.

Police were responding to reports that a man got out of his vehicle and shot another man in the face.

Officers stopped the suspect’s vehicle and that’s when he allegedly got out and began shooting.

Police say the suspect hit one of their patrol cars before officers returned fire and hit the suspect.

The man, whose identity has not been released due to a pending investigation, was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The victim who was shot in the face was flown to a hospital in the Cleveland area with life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people were injured, including two seriously, in a tour helicopter crash Wednesday evening...
NTSB, FAA investigating tour helicopter crash on Hawaii Island that left 6 injured
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
DOH: Monkeypox now ‘in the community’ as 3rd probable case reported in Hawaii
‘Glamping’ business scrutinized for luxurious setup just yards from homeless Waimanalo families
‘Glamping’ business scrutinized for luxurious setup just yards from homeless Waimanalo families
Hawaii County Police
After string of brutal stabbings, prosecutors dub Hawaii suspect a ‘modern-day serial killer’
Most food products made using hemp are banned in Hawaii. That means items like THC candies,...
Results: Levels of THC in edibles at Waikiki stores more potent than those sold at dispensaries

Latest News

A Ukrainian soldier holds radios during heavy fighting on the front line in Severodonetsk, the...
UK military: Russia using anti-ship missiles on land targets
FILE PHOTO - Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says nearly 50 defense leaders from around the...
US: China’s military activity around Taiwan threatens region
FILE - Republican U.S. Senate candidate Katie Britt talks to supporters during her watch party...
Trump endorses Katie Britt in Alabama Senate race
A bystander caught video of police officers getting into a shootout with a suspect at an...
Suspect gets into shootout with police at intersection in Ohio