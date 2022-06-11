Authorities investigating after inmate dies at Maui correctional center

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are investigating after an inmate died at Maui Community Correctional Center.

A Public Safety Department spokesperson said the inmate was found unconscious in his cell Wednesday evening.

Emergency Medical Services were called and staff performed CPR until they arrived.

EMS pronounced the man, in his 30s to 40s, dead at 7:30 p.m.

Officials did not release the inmate’s name, and offered no details on a possible cause of death.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.