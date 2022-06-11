Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Authorities investigating after inmate dies at Maui correctional center

Maui Community Correctional Center
Maui Community Correctional Center(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:54 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are investigating after an inmate died at Maui Community Correctional Center.

A Public Safety Department spokesperson said the inmate was found unconscious in his cell Wednesday evening.

Emergency Medical Services were called and staff performed CPR until they arrived.

EMS pronounced the man, in his 30s to 40s, dead at 7:30 p.m.

Officials did not release the inmate’s name, and offered no details on a possible cause of death.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people were injured, including two seriously, in a tour helicopter crash Wednesday evening...
NTSB, FAA investigating tour helicopter crash on Hawaii Island that left 6 injured
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
DOH: Monkeypox now ‘in the community’ as 3rd probable case reported in Hawaii
‘Glamping’ business scrutinized for luxurious setup just yards from homeless Waimanalo families
‘Glamping’ business scrutinized for luxurious setup just yards from homeless Waimanalo families
Most food products made using hemp are banned in Hawaii. That means items like THC candies,...
Results: Levels of THC in edibles at Waikiki stores more potent than those sold at dispensaries
Hawaii County Police
After string of brutal stabbings, prosecutors dub Hawaii suspect a ‘modern-day serial killer’

Latest News

Razi Ali White
Suspect accused of fatally attacking security guard pleads not guilty
This year marks the 150th Anniversary of the Kamehameha Day Holiday.
Celebrating 150th anniversary, King Kamehameha floral parade is back on Oahu
"King of Samoa's" hale dismantled by DLNR
Man claiming to be ‘Samoan king’ cited for elaborate campsite at park
Midday Newscast: Stocks dive as inflation worsens