The world of Charlie Brown is about to come to life at Ala Moana Center

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Charlie Brown and friends are coming to town July 1 in a debut immersive experience called “The Search for Snoopy: A Peanuts Adventure.”

Visitors of all ages can journey inside the life–sized Peanuts neighborhood to help Charlie Brown find his dog, Snoopy, using gadgets including an augmented reality app.

The attraction will feature eight zones ― straight from the pages of the comic strip created by Charles M. Schulz in the 1950s.

“Honolulu is an area that has a lot of people that love the Peanuts gang,” said Apollo Entice III, operations coordinator, when asked why the exhibit decided to premiere in Hawaii ahead of its national tour.

Snoopy’s doghouse, Charlie Brown’s bedroom, Lucy’s psychiatry booth and the gang’s classroom are among the spots guests can explore, each containing unique, interactive activities with meet-and-greets from beloved characters.

Tickets go on sale Thursday. Visit searchforsnoopy.com for more information.

