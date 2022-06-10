Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

‘We hate our gas prices too’: Owner’s sign empathizes with those paying more at the pump

A Minnesota gas station owner explains why he posted a sign stating he hated his gas prices.
By WCCO Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:08 AM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ANTHONY, Minn. (WCCO) - Minnesota’s average gas price is up to $4.72 a gallon as of Thursday, and one gas station owner summed up the situation with a sign under his high prices.

The sign reads, “We hate our gas prices too.”

Chuck Graff, who owns Murphy’s Service Station in St. Anthony, is mixing a little fun with the frustration.

“Try to show empathy to your customers,” Graff said. “When a car will come up, you know, a little Toyota Corolla, and he gets fuel, and it’s $80, and you kind of, you know how much it hits home to people.”

There has been a nationwide record high for gas prices for the past two weeks.

Numerous states have already surpassed the $5.00 mark for unleaded fuel.

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people were injured, including two seriously, in a tour helicopter crash Wednesday evening...
NTSB, FAA investigating tour helicopter crash on Hawaii Island that left 6 injured
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
DOH: Monkeypox now ‘in the community’ as 3rd probable case reported in Hawaii
A ruined proposal at Disneyland in Paris is lighting up social media.
WATCH: Disneyland employee ruins proposal, snatches ring out of man’s hands
Officials at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam have reopened all gates following a “security...
All gates reopened at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam following ‘security incident’
Most food products made using hemp are banned in Hawaii. That means items like THC candies,...
Results: Levels of THC in edibles at Waikiki stores more potent than those sold at dispensaries

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden vows to battle inflation as prices keep climbing
FILE - Demonstrators gather on the steps to the State Capitol to speak against...
Judge blocks Texas investigating families of trans youth
Hawaii County Police
After string of stabbings, prosecutors dub Hawaii suspect a ‘modern-day serial killer’
Gas prices declined in April but leaped more than 10% in May alone and have since reached an...
US inflation at new 40-year high as price increases spread
Driver dead after beam falls on top of car
Construction beam falls on car, killing Las Vegas officer