WATCH: Panel investigating Capitol insurrection holds primetime hearing

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol laid the blame firmly on Donald Trump Thursday night, saying the assault was hardly spontaneous but an “attempted coup.”

With a never-before-seen 12-minute video of the deadly violence and startling testimony from Trump’s most inner circle, the House 1/6 committee provided gripping detail in contending that Trump’s repeated lies about election fraud and his public effort to stop Joe Biden’s victory led to the attack and imperiled American democracy.

WATCH THE HEARING IN FULL HERE:

LIVE: Jan. 6 Committee holds primetime hearing WARNING: This livestream may contain strong language and images of violence that may be disturbing to some viewers. #LIVE: The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection is holding a live hearing to discuss their year-long investigation and present new evidence. #HINews #HNN Posted by Hawaii News Now on Thursday, June 9, 2022

You can also watch the panel hearing as presented by C-SPAN by clicking here.

