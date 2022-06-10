Tributes
WATCH: Panel investigating Capitol insurrection holds primetime hearing

Thursday’s prime-time hearing is providing eyewitness testimony from the first police officer...
Thursday’s prime-time hearing is providing eyewitness testimony from the first police officer pummeled in the mob riot and from a documentary filmmaker who tracked the extremist Proud Boys as they prepared to fight for Trump immediately after the election and then led the storming of the Capitol.(MGN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:59 PM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol laid the blame firmly on Donald Trump Thursday night, saying the assault was hardly spontaneous but an “attempted coup.”

With a never-before-seen 12-minute video of the deadly violence and startling testimony from Trump’s most inner circle, the House 1/6 committee provided gripping detail in contending that Trump’s repeated lies about election fraud and his public effort to stop Joe Biden’s victory led to the attack and imperiled American democracy.

WATCH THE HEARING IN FULL HERE:
LIVE: Jan. 6 Committee holds primetime hearing

WARNING: This livestream may contain strong language and images of violence that may be disturbing to some viewers. #LIVE: The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection is holding a live hearing to discuss their year-long investigation and present new evidence. #HINews #HNN

Posted by Hawaii News Now on Thursday, June 9, 2022

You can also watch the panel hearing as presented by C-SPAN by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

