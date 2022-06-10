Party planned for Kaneohe Sandbar triggers reminder about the rules

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A party planned for this weekend at the Kaneohe Sandbar has caught the eye of officials.

They’re concerned organizers are selling tickets and alcohol without legal permits.

The event ― called “Sexy Sandbar Saturday” ― was advertised using Eventbrite to sell tickets to participants, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources. Officials said tickets were going for hundreds of dollars.

DLNR said the legal consumption of alcohol is permitted at the Kaneohe sandbar, also known as Ahu o Laka.

But charging people for boat rides and drinks without a commercial permit is against the law.

“Ahu o Laka is enjoyed by families and people of all ages, who won’t appreciate having a bunch of drunk young people around,” said Jason Redulla, chief of the Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement.

He said that anyone caught selling tickets, operating a boat with paying customers without a valid permit, serving alcohol to minors or any other number of potential violations will be cited or arrested. “We want the promoters of this event to know that we are aware of what you’re planning and warn you to cancel the party now,” Redulla said, in a news release.

The event is currently no longer on Eventbrite.

