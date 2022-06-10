Tributes
Advertisement

Open House: Spectacular, urban, spacious units in Kaka’ako

Sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank
By HI Now Staff
Updated: 40 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings.

First up, check out the spectacular Diamond Head, ocean and mountain views from every room in this spacious 2-bedroom unit in The Collection. Unit features Floor to ceiling windows, ceiling fans, and fresh paint throughout. This unit comes with two parking stalls and a storage locker, with a full-size washer/dryer in the unit. Enjoy the resort like amenities which include BBQ Cabanas, pool, jacuzzies, recreation room, fitness center, and a dog park. The Collection is a secured, pet friendly building located in the heart of My Kaka’ako. Don’t miss this opportunity!

Next up, your urban haven awaits in the Symphony Honolulu. Enjoy this spacious, corner-end, 2-bedroom, 2 bath unit with 2-Covered Parking and central A/C. Be dazzled by the iconic Honolulu city lights at night and panoramic mountain-to-Ewa views from the floor to ceiling windows. This unit boasts an open concept kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, laundry room with full-size washer and dryer, and fire sprinklers! You’ll love this pet-friendly community with 24/7 Concierge & Security, fitness center, pool, jacuzzi, private cabanas, BBQ areas, dog park, guest parking, and Two-Guest Suites! Live your best life in vibrant Kakaako!

So if you’re looking for a new place to call home, or are interested in refinancing your current one, get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank!

Open House: Spectacular, urban, spacious units in Kaka'ako
