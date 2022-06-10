Mostly dry trade wind weather to dominate the next several days

Moderate trade winds will strengthen a bit and become locally breezy for the weekend. Mostly dry conditions will also continue for the next several days, with only a slight increase in showers for windward slopes as the trades strengthen, but rainfall will continue to be sparse. Daytime highs will warm into the mid and upper 80s.

In surf, no significant swells are expected. There’s a small northwest swell possible Sunday and Monday, with small background summertime surf for south shores. East shores will only get small short-period waves, which should build a little as the trade winds build.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.