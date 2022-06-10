Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Mostly dry trade wind weather to dominate the next several days

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:14 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Moderate trade winds will strengthen a bit and become locally breezy for the weekend. Mostly dry conditions will also continue for the next several days, with only a slight increase in showers for windward slopes as the trades strengthen, but rainfall will continue to be sparse. Daytime highs will warm into the mid and upper 80s.

In surf, no significant swells are expected. There’s a small northwest swell possible Sunday and Monday, with small background summertime surf for south shores. East shores will only get small short-period waves, which should build a little as the trade winds build.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people were injured, including two seriously, in a tour helicopter crash Wednesday evening...
NTSB, FAA investigating tour helicopter crash on Hawaii Island that left 6 injured
Most food products made using hemp are banned in Hawaii. That means items like THC candies,...
Results: Levels of THC in edibles at Waikiki stores more potent than those sold at dispensaries
Body camera video shows officers at Anthony Bellamy's door
Elderly Waikiki man sues city, HPD after being met at his door by officers with guns drawn
Rockne Freitas, a Native Hawaiian football legend who broke barriers on the field before going...
Rockne Freitas, first Native Hawaiian NFL All-Pro and longtime educator, has died
Officials at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam have reopened all gates following a “security...
All gates reopened at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam following ‘security incident’

Latest News

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, June 9, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, June 9, 2022
Forecast: Beautiful mostly dry condition to linger into the weekend
Forecast: Beautiful mostly dry conditions to linger into the weekend
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Overall nice weather, winds will be light to moderate this week- soak it all in and enjoy!
Tracking a boost in our winds this weekend
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins