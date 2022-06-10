Man claiming to be ‘Samoan king’ cited for elaborate campsite at Hawaii Kai park

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said it has removed a makeshift campsite at Maunalua Bay that was set up by a 56-year-old man who proclaimed himself a “Samoan king.”

The man was also cited for violating park rules.

The DLNR said the campsite, which included a thatched hale and plantings, was near the Maunalua Bay launch ramp.

The state said the man argued the rules don’t apply to him because he claims to be descended from Polynesian royalty.

He is set to appear in court for the citations July 7.

The campsite was dismantled and sent to storage, where the man will have 30 days to pick it up.

