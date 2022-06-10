Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Man claiming to be ‘Samoan king’ cited for elaborate campsite at Hawaii Kai park

"King of Samoa's" hale dismantled by DLNR
"King of Samoa's" hale dismantled by DLNR(Hawaii Dept. of Land and Natural Resources)
By Justin Mitselmakher
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:50 PM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said it has removed a makeshift campsite at Maunalua Bay that was set up by a 56-year-old man who proclaimed himself a “Samoan king.”

The man was also cited for violating park rules.

The DLNR said the campsite, which included a thatched hale and plantings, was near the Maunalua Bay launch ramp.

The state said the man argued the rules don’t apply to him because he claims to be descended from Polynesian royalty.

He is set to appear in court for the citations July 7.

The campsite was dismantled and sent to storage, where the man will have 30 days to pick it up.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people were injured, including two seriously, in a tour helicopter crash Wednesday evening...
NTSB, FAA investigating tour helicopter crash on Hawaii Island that left 6 injured
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
DOH: Monkeypox now ‘in the community’ as 3rd probable case reported in Hawaii
A ruined proposal at Disneyland in Paris is lighting up social media.
WATCH: Disneyland employee ruins proposal, snatches ring out of man’s hands
Officials at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam have reopened all gates following a “security...
All gates reopened at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam following ‘security incident’
Most food products made using hemp are banned in Hawaii. That means items like THC candies,...
Results: Levels of THC in edibles at Waikiki stores more potent than those sold at dispensaries

Latest News

Midday Newscast: Stocks dive as inflation worsens
“We want the promoters of this event to know that we are aware of what you’re planning and warn...
Party planned for Kaneohe Sandbar triggers reminder about the rules
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m....
Friday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Authorities are investigating a fire at the Zippy's on Kapahulu Avenue.
Arson probe underway after fire breaks out at a Zippy’s location