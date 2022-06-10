Tributes
Man wanted in shooting deaths of Miss. police officer, female

Dante Marquez Bender, 31, is wanted in connection with the death of a Meridian police officer...
By WTOK Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:09 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK/Gray News) - A suspect has been identified in the shooting death of a Meridian police officer.

Dante Marquez Bender, 31, is wanted by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, which is handling the case.

WTOK reports about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, a call went out over police radios of an “officer down” on the 2400 block of 51st Avenue.

The city of Meridian later issued a statement saying the police officer died.

A female was also found dead at the scene.

Bender is believed to be driving a 2004 black Nissan Armada with a tag reading “IMANI.” Bender may be armed and dangerous. If you see him or come in contact with him, call 911 immediately.

Authorities urged anyone with further information on Bender or his whereabouts to call 911 or 1-855-485-8477 or email MBITIPS@dps.ms.gov. All tips are anonymous.

MBI agents are investigating the case and will share their findings with the local district attorney’s office.

Copyright 2022 WTOK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

