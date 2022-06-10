Hawaii’s Jocelyn Alo and Oklahoma softball team are back-to-back National Champions
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:39 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The party is on for the Oklahoma softball team!
The No. 1 ranked Sooners took down the Texas Longhorns, 10-5, to claim back-to-back National Championships.
After a slow start early on, OU took control with a combined eight runs in the fifth and sixth inning -- UT not able to close the gap.
Hawaii’s own Jocelyn Alo was quiet at the plate tonight, but did receive a proper ‘Aloha’ in the final inning, getting put on defense, snagging two of the final three outs for OU.
The Hauula native finishes a historic career with an NCAA best of 122 home runs — 34 from this season alone.
For the Sooners, this is their sixth National title in program history.
