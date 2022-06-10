Forecast: Gorgeous breezy conditions heading in for the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The high pressure ridge north of the islands will strengthen from Friday night into the weekend, increasing the trade winds into the moderate to breezy range from Saturday through the end of next week. Three upper level disturbances passing from east to west over the next seven days will bring some windward and mountain shower activity. These periods of showers will favor the overnight to early morning hours along the eastern slopes of each island.

No significant swells are expected this week. A small northwest swell is due Sunday and Monday. A small pulse from the southwest is possible during the middle of next week. Small, short-period surf along east facing shores will build over the weekend as trade winds strengthen.

