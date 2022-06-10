Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Episode 116: Living ‘every day better’ with body builder Eric Yamashita

Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane, host the 'Muthaship,' a weekly podcast on parenthood and friendship.(Hawaii News Now)
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:38 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - “Live every day better,”

That’s the saying Eric Yamashita takes to heart and uses to inspire others.

The national level body builder and personal trainer for 30 years has been credited with helping Hawaii celebrities including famed chef Sam Choy reach their fullest potential when it comes to health and fitness.

Eric shares how to formulate and stick to a plan, hold yourself accountable and achieve your goals.

Listen to the “Muthaship” online or wherever you get your podcasts.

Remember to subscribe to the “Muthaship” podcast on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people were injured, including two seriously, in a tour helicopter crash Wednesday evening...
NTSB, FAA investigating tour helicopter crash on Hawaii Island that left 6 injured
Most food products made using hemp are banned in Hawaii. That means items like THC candies,...
Results: Levels of THC in edibles at Waikiki stores more potent than those sold at dispensaries
Body camera video shows officers at Anthony Bellamy's door
Elderly Waikiki man sues city, HPD after being met at his door by officers with guns drawn
Rockne Freitas, a Native Hawaiian football legend who broke barriers on the field before going...
Rockne Freitas, first Native Hawaiian NFL All-Pro and longtime educator, has died
Officials at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam have reopened all gates following a “security...
All gates reopened at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam following ‘security incident’

Latest News

Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Episode 114: A conversation with Hawaii’s youth poet laureate
Youth like Kaliko, Kaonohi, and Navahine have a right to a "healthful environment" under the...
In a fight for their future, 14 Hawaii youth file climate lawsuit against state, DOT
They’ve gathered 850 pounds of produce, which is equivalent to saving around $3,000 in food.
PODCAST: Meet the high schooler tackling food insecurity — one fruit tree at a time
Repairing Earth, a new series from Hawaii News Now on local solutions to global climate change.
Repairing Earth Mobile