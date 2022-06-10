Episode 116: Living ‘every day better’ with body builder Eric Yamashita

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - “Live every day better,”

That’s the saying Eric Yamashita takes to heart and uses to inspire others.

The national level body builder and personal trainer for 30 years has been credited with helping Hawaii celebrities including famed chef Sam Choy reach their fullest potential when it comes to health and fitness.

Eric shares how to formulate and stick to a plan, hold yourself accountable and achieve your goals.

