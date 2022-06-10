Tributes
Here’s how to beat the long lines at these city refuse centers

Mayor Rick Blangiardi and City Councilmember Brandon Elefante announced on Thursday that residents can now view the live-streaming video from home to estimate wait times and to monitor the center’s capacity before arriving.(OpalaHawaii)
By Tori DeJournett
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:02 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Headed to the dump? The city has set up new cameras at the Waianae and Waipahu waste drop-off locations so residents can monitor the best times to drop off their trash without having to wait in line.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi and City Councilmember Brandon Elefante announced on Thursday that residents can now view the live-streaming video from home to estimate wait times and to monitor the center’s capacity before arriving.

Watch the livestreams here.

“This is such wonderful news for the community in response to community concerns about the hours-long waits at our convenience centers,” Elefante said, in a news release. “This live video streaming is one of several efficiency recommendations we made to assist our residents who do the right thing by disposing of their waste at a city refuse facility.”

Other councilmembers have said they applaud these actions and hope it will deter illegal dumping.

“We have put into the budget a request for more bins to help ENV cycle in containers and will continue to work alongside their efforts to serve the community and deter illegal dumping,” said Councilmember Andria Tupola.

“We look forward to islandwide implementation,” said Elefante.

The Ewa Convenience Center will be the next refuse facility to receive a camera.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

