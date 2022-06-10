Arson investigation underway after fire breaks out at Zippy’s in Kapahulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have opened an arson investigation after a fire broke out at a Zippy’s restaurant on Kapahulu Avenue late Thursday.

The Honolulu Fire Department said nine units, with 40 personnel arrived on scene around 11:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from inside the building.

Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control and searched for occupants. However, they did not find anyone in the building.

The fire was fully extinguished by 1:15 a.m.

Authorities are investigating the cause and damage estimates.

This story will be updated.

