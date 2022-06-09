Tributes
‘Security situation’ at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam prompts gate, road closures

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam(Google Maps)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:37 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials are investigating a “security situation” at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Thursday morning.

According to officials at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, the Halawa gate is closed as of 8:30 a.m.

A portion of Kamehameha Highway is also blocked off while authorities investigate.

Officials have not provided further details on the situation.

This story will be updated.

