‘Security situation’ at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam prompts gate, road closures

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials are investigating a “security situation” at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Thursday morning.

According to officials at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, the Halawa gate is closed as of 8:30 a.m.

Update - All personnel to stay clear of Halawa Gate. Halawa Gate remains closed. All other gates are open. — Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (@JointBasePHH) June 9, 2022

A portion of Kamehameha Highway is also blocked off while authorities investigate.

Officials have not provided further details on the situation.

This story will be updated.

