Oklahoma softball takes game one of Championship Series as Alo records two home runs
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:20 AM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The historic run continues for the Oklahoma softball team.
The Sooners look for one final victory to secure back-to-back championships in the Women’s College World Series.
After a dominant 16-1 win over Texas, the Sooners look to take it all while the Longhorns try to force a game three.
Hawaii’s own Jocelyn Alo gave No. 1 ranked Oklahoma the edge with two home runs on the night, surpassing the WCWS single-series record which she tied last year.
The Sooners set yet another WCWS record of six homers in a single game.
Game two of the ‘Red River Rivalry’ Championship series is set for Thursday on ESPN2.
