Oklahoma softball takes game one of Championship Series as Alo records two home runs

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The historic run continues for the Oklahoma softball team.

The Sooners look for one final victory to secure back-to-back championships in the Women’s College World Series.

After a dominant 16-1 win over Texas, the Sooners look to take it all while the Longhorns try to force a game three.

Hawaii’s own Jocelyn Alo gave No. 1 ranked Oklahoma the edge with two home runs on the night, surpassing the WCWS single-series record which she tied last year.

The Sooners set yet another WCWS record of six homers in a single game.

Game two of the ‘Red River Rivalry’ Championship series is set for Thursday on ESPN2.

