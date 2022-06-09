Tributes
Maui County urged to conserve water ‘as much as possible’ as drought hits water supplies

Maui County residents and visitors are being asked to conserve water as “severe to extreme...
Maui County residents and visitors are being asked to conserve water as “severe to extreme drought conditions” is taking a toll on surface water supplies in West Maui.
By Justin Mitselmakher
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:54 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County residents and visitors are being asked to conserve water as “severe to extreme drought conditions” are taking a toll on surface water supplies in West Maui.

Officials warned a water shortage could be declared if the situation doesn’t improve.

“Water is a precious resource, especially in an island community,” Maui Mayor Michael Victorino said, in a news release.

“Let’s do our part by taking shorter showers, postponing car washes and reducing other nonessential uses of water.”

As of Wednesday, the two, 15-million-gallon Waikamoi Reservoirs are empty.

The Maui Department of Water Supply also reported that other larger reservoirs on the island are at 70 to 91% capacity.

Upcountry water usage averages about 8 million gallons per day, the DOWS added.

Multiple areas of Maui are experiencing severe to extreme drought, and the situation is expected to worsen over the summer. Meanwhile, western Molokai is in extreme drought while most of Lanai is under severe drought.

Wednesday’s water conservation announcement follows a news conference Tuesday in which state officials warned of increased risk of wildfires on multiple islands because of worsening droughts.

For more water conservation tips, click here.

