Hawaii reports second probable monkeypox case amid US outbreak

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is reporting a second probable monkeypox case amid a nationwide outbreak.

The second case, an adult who lives on Oahu, had contact with the first probable case.

State Health Department officials said the individual sought medical attention after exhibiting symptoms consistent with monkeypox. Preliminary testing was conducted, but confirmatory testing is still pending with the CDC.

Officials said the risk of monkeypox spreading in Hawaii remains low.

“While the risk for most Hawaiʻi residents remains low, we urge individuals with symptoms consistent with monkeypox to contact their healthcare provider,” said Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Nathan Tan.

“We continue to work closely with providers, federal agencies, and the community as we respond to these cases.”

Health officials are investigating the spread of the virus after cases began emerging in Europe and the U.S.

So far, the CDC has reported at least 40 cases of monkeypox nationwide.

Monkeypox typically begins with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes. Patients also experience a rash or sores on the face and body. Individuals generally become ill within 21 days of exposure.

The CDC has said that many of the cases are among gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men, suggesting some populations may need to take extra precautions. However, anyone who has been in close contact with someone with monkeypox is at higher risk of infection and should monitor symptoms closely.

This story will be updated.

