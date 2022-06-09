Tributes
Hawaii health officials says monkeypox now ‘in the community’ as 3rd probable case reported

This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a monkeypox virion, obtained from a sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak.(Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner | Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 1:40 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii now has a third probable case of monkeypox, and Health Department officials said the patient has no travel history.

Authorities said the case means monkeypox is now “in the community.”

The state Health Department announced the news during a virtual call with reporters Thursday.

Hawaii reported its first probable case of monkeypox about a week ago. The second case was linked to the first one.

Both patients are adults who live on Oahu.

Q&A: Monkeypox is making headlines in the US. Here’s what you need to know

State Health Department officials said the third case is a worrisome sign.

But while they urged vigilance, they said the virus remains a low risk to the general public.

The cases are part of an outbreak of monkeypox emerging in Europe and the U.S.

So far, the CDC has reported at least 40 cases of monkeypox nationwide.

Monkeypox typically begins with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes. Patients also experience a rash or sores on the face and body. Individuals generally become ill within 21 days of exposure.

The CDC has said that many of the cases are among gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men, suggesting some populations may need to take extra precautions. However, anyone who has been in close contact with someone with monkeypox is at higher risk of infection and should monitor symptoms closely.

This story will be updated.

