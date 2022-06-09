Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Good Samaritan who pulls man off tracks surprised with new car

A young man was gifted a car after saving a man who was nearly unconscious on the electrified rail. (Source: WLS, TAVI GHEE, CNN)
By Evelyn Holmes
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:11 AM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) – A man is being hailed a hero after jumping into action to save someone who fell off a platform onto transit train tracks in Chicago.

Anthony Perry rescued a man who was nearly unconscious on the electrified rail.

“I was hoping I could just grab him and not feel nothing but I felt a little shock,” Perry said.

With the help of another commuter, Perry administered CPR, saving the man’s life.

The man who was shocked by the electrified rail was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Perry’s reaction was priceless when he was rewarded with a car for his heroic actions.

Philanthropist and businessman Early Walker first pranked the 20-year-old by giving him a gift card for gas, knowing the young man didn’t have reliable transportation before revealing the real surprise of a vehicle he purchased for him.

Perry usually takes a 90-minute commute to his job, but it just got easier with the unexpected gift of a 2008 Audi A6.

The car was delivered to him just a few blocks from where he lives, as members of the community and officers from the Chicago Police Department’s third district looked on in support.

“This is just a prime example of how a young man took it upon himself to jump in and do the right thing,” said Lt. Yolanda Irving.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people were injured, including two seriously, in a tour helicopter crash Wednesday evening...
6 people injured after tour helicopter crashes on Hawaii Island lava field
Body camera video shows officers at Anthony Bellamy's door
Elderly Waikiki man sues city, HPD after being met at his door by officers with guns drawn
Most food products made using hemp are banned in Hawaii. That means items like THC candies,...
Results: Levels of THC in edibles at Waikiki stores more potent than those sold at dispensaries
COVID-19 lab testing
Hawaii sees more than 8,000 new COVID cases, 8 additional deaths in past week
Rockne Freitas, a Native Hawaiian football legend who broke barriers on the field before going...
Rockne Freitas, first Native Hawaiian NFL All-Pro and longtime educator, has died

Latest News

The debate between employees and employers over remote work continues.
Companies want remote employees to return to the office
A Marine Corps aircraft crashed Wednesday in the Southern California desert and civilian and...
US Military: 5 Marines killed in aircraft crash in desert
Most food products made using hemp are banned in Hawaii. That means items like THC candies,...
Results: Levels of THC in edibles at Waikiki stores more potent than those sold at dispensaries
FILE - Ryan Kelley, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, speaks to conservative activists...
Ryan Kelley, Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidate, charged for Capitol riot role
HFD is investigating a fire in Kailua.
Crews extinguish early-morning house fire in Kailua