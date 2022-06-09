Get ready for andagi! The Okinawan Festival is back in person this year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After two years of the Okinawan Festival being held remotely, this year’s festival is set to be back in person over the Labor Day weekend.

It will be the 40th anniversary of the event.

The free Okinawan Festival celebrates the Okinawan culture with food, activities, performances and educational cultural exhibits.

The annual theme of this year’s festival is “Sharing Uchinanchu Aloha.”

The festival is known to have a big turnout ― and that’s continued even during the pandemic.

The first virtual Okinawan festival in 2020 reached over 25,000 people. About 60% of views were Hawaii residents.

This year’s festival is set for Sept. 3 and 4. Location details are still being hammered out.

For more information, click here.

