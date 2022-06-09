Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Get ready for andagi! The Okinawan Festival is back in person this year

Okinawan Festival
Okinawan Festival
By Tori DeJournett
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:27 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After two years of the Okinawan Festival being held remotely, this year’s festival is set to be back in person over the Labor Day weekend.

It will be the 40th anniversary of the event.

The free Okinawan Festival celebrates the Okinawan culture with food, activities, performances and educational cultural exhibits.

The annual theme of this year’s festival is “Sharing Uchinanchu Aloha.”

The festival is known to have a big turnout ― and that’s continued even during the pandemic.

The first virtual Okinawan festival in 2020 reached over 25,000 people. About 60% of views were Hawaii residents.

This year’s festival is set for Sept. 3 and 4. Location details are still being hammered out.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people were injured, including two seriously, in a tour helicopter crash Wednesday evening...
NTSB, FAA investigating tour helicopter crash on Hawaii Island lava field that left 6 injured
Body camera video shows officers at Anthony Bellamy's door
Elderly Waikiki man sues city, HPD after being met at his door by officers with guns drawn
Most food products made using hemp are banned in Hawaii. That means items like THC candies,...
Results: Levels of THC in edibles at Waikiki stores more potent than those sold at dispensaries
Rockne Freitas, a Native Hawaiian football legend who broke barriers on the field before going...
Rockne Freitas, first Native Hawaiian NFL All-Pro and longtime educator, has died
COVID-19 lab testing
Hawaii sees more than 8,000 new COVID cases, 8 additional deaths in past week

Latest News

"Micro-blasts" at Koloa condo project alarm opponents.
Kauai developer’s ‘microblasting’ stirs concerns about historic sites, protected species
Officials at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam have reopened all gates following a “security...
All gates reopened at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam following ‘security incident’
Six people were injured, including two seriously, in a tour helicopter crash Wednesday evening...
NTSB, FAA investigating tour helicopter crash on Hawaii Island lava field that left 6 injured
The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) has cleared a key hurdle to help secure...
HART: Residents could be riding the Honolulu rail by end of 2022