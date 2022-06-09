Forecast: Beautiful mostly dry conditions to linger into the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dry and pleasant conditions with light to moderate easterly trade winds will continue through Friday. The best chance for light showers will be overnight through the early morning hours over windward areas. Although leeward cloud coverage may increase through the afternoon hours where localized sea breezes form, rainfall chances will remain limited. A return of breezy trade wind conditions is expected this weekend into early next week.

A small short-period NW swell will slowly fade the next day or two. Another small NW swell is expected Sunday and Monday. Little in the way of S swell is expected for at least the next several days. Small surf along E facing shores will get a little larger over the weekend as trade winds strengthen.

