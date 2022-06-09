Tributes
Forecast: Beautiful, mostly dry conditions to linger into the weekend

Thursday forecast
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:20 AM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dry and pleasant conditions with light to moderate easterly trade winds will continue through Friday.

The best chance for light showers will be overnight through the early-morning hours over windward areas.

Although leeward cloud coverage may increase through the afternoon hours where localized sea breezes form, rainfall chances will remain limited.

A return of breezy trade wind conditions is expected this weekend into early next week.

A small short-period northwest swell will slowly fade the next day or two.

Another small northwest swell is expected Sunday and Monday.

Little in the way of south swell is expected for at least the next several days.

Small surf along east-facing shores will get a little larger over the weekend as trade winds strengthen.

