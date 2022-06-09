Crews extinguish early-morning house fire in Kailua

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters extinguished a blaze that broke out at a home in Kailua on Thursday morning.

Crews were dispatched just after 5:30 a.m. to a home on Hele Street.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, the three occupants inside — two males and a female — were able to make it out safely. They did suffer minor smoke inhalation, officials said.

HPD said there were some potential hazards, including propane tanks in front of the home.

Officials said the fire affected primarily the front of the home. No neighboring homes were damaged.

Officials are investigating the cause of the blaze.

This story will be updated.

