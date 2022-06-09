County mayors call on governor to use his veto power on controversial bail reform bill

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - All four county mayors gathered Wednesday to urge the governor to use his veto power on a controversial bail reform measure.

“This bill doesn’t help us. It hurts us,” said Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth at the news conference at Mission Memorial Auditorium. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi added, “I was shocked when it got passed.”

The bill would allow non-violent offenders to be released from custody without having to post bail.

Over the last several weeks, the proposal has generated a significant amount of public discussion and opposition.

House Judiciary Vice Chair Scot Matayoshi introduced the bill, but dropped support for it after its passage ― when law enforcement agencies that didn’t weigh in during the legislative session came out to oppose it.

“Given the opposition to the bill, I myself changed my mind and requested that the governor veto the bill,” Matayoshi said.

Matayoshi said the bill was an attempt to prevent harmless people from being stuck in jail for lack of bail money.

But critics called it a “get out of jail free card” that comes as Hawaii grapples with a worrisome spike in crime.

While admitting the bill was too broad, Matayoshi says many in the public overlooked provisions to protect public safety.

At this time, it’s unknown if Gov. David Ige will veto the measure. The governor has until June 25 to make a decision.

This story will be updated.

