Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

County mayors call on governor to use his veto power on controversial bail reform bill

The bill would allow non-violent offenders to be released from custody without having to post...
The bill would allow non-violent offenders to be released from custody without having to post bail.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:11 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - All four county mayors gathered Wednesday to urge the governor to use his veto power on a controversial bail reform measure.

“This bill doesn’t help us. It hurts us,” said Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth at the news conference at Mission Memorial Auditorium. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi added, “I was shocked when it got passed.”

The bill would allow non-violent offenders to be released from custody without having to post bail.

Over the last several weeks, the proposal has generated a significant amount of public discussion and opposition.

House Judiciary Vice Chair Scot Matayoshi introduced the bill, but dropped support for it after its passage ― when law enforcement agencies that didn’t weigh in during the legislative session came out to oppose it.

“Given the opposition to the bill, I myself changed my mind and requested that the governor veto the bill,” Matayoshi said.

Matayoshi said the bill was an attempt to prevent harmless people from being stuck in jail for lack of bail money.

But critics called it a “get out of jail free card” that comes as Hawaii grapples with a worrisome spike in crime.

While admitting the bill was too broad, Matayoshi says many in the public overlooked provisions to protect public safety.

At this time, it’s unknown if Gov. David Ige will veto the measure. The governor has until June 25 to make a decision.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera video shows officers at Anthony Bellamy's door
Elderly Waikiki man sues city, HPD after being met at his door by officers with guns drawn
Authorities announce the indictment of four people tied to a multi-operational sting on Maui...
4 men indicted for ‘sophisticated’ scheme to move large amounts of crystal meth to Oahu, Maui
A state Transportation Department spokesperson said the landing gear on the aircraft didn’t...
F-16 fighter jet makes ‘hard landing’ at Honolulu’s airport
Law enforcement experts say many more victims of former Honolulu Police officer Mason Jordan...
Experts: Sex crimes case against ex-HPD officer might be ‘tip of the iceberg’
A 13-year-old was paralyzed after an accident at a pool in North Dakota.
Mom warns parents to be vigilant after 13-year-old paralyzed by pool accident

Latest News

The CDC is monitoring an ongoing outbreak of monkeypox in the US.
Q&A: Monkeypox is making headlines in the US. Here’s what you need to know
Rockne Freitas, a Native Hawaiian football legend who broke barriers on the field before going...
Rockne Freitas, first Native Hawaiian NFL All-Pro and longtime educator, has died
From 168-feet high, the windows outlook views of Battleship Row, the Ford Island runway, the...
New ‘Top of the Tower’ tour allows visitors to ‘witness Pearl Harbor’ ... from 168 feet up
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Hawaii reports second probable monkeypox case amid US outbreak