Chairman Bennie Thompson sets stage for January 6 committee
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:17 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - On Jan 6th of 2021 thousands of Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a violent attempt to over through the 2020 presidential Election. A special House Committee was formed to investigate the security breach.

Brookings Institution Fellow Molly Reynolds has followed the committee for months, and said Chairman Bernie Thompson has telegraphed his plan from the beginning.

“One of the things that I think is most important about Mr. Thompson’s involvement, is that as the chair of the committee, he has made clear for many months that the strategy that the committee was using was to gather as much information as possible, and then tell the world about it,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds is following the committee’s investigation, which has not yet released much evidence.

Thompson is now expected to show exhibits on several different aspects of the attack, from intelligence failures to the plan to overturn the election.

“What we’re really seeing is that, sort of the realization of that strategic choice by Mr. Thompson,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds said airing the first hearing in prime time will reintroduce the Capitol riot and those responsible to the public.

“That might capture the attention of people who maybe haven’t been paying as much attention to the ins and outs of who came in for a deposition, and who’s suing,” Reynolds said.

The final committee report is expected in the fall. The committee does not have the authority to indict anyone. That power lies with the Justice Department.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

