Battle over development heats up in Koloa town

KOLOA, KAUAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some residents in Koloa town on Kauai’s south shore have long been opposed to a new condominium development. But now they’re upset that the developer has started using blasting methods as part of construction.

Drone video from the group Save Koloa shows what appears to be underground explosions at the site of the Kauanoe O Koloa condo project next to the Kiahuna Golf Course.

“They’re calling it microblasting,” said Bridget Hammerquist of the group Friends of Maha’ulepu. “I know it’s loud. I know they give a siren warning, five-minute warning, two-minute warning.”

Protesters turned out in droves a week ago, saying the blasts may be destroying ancient caves, protected species and burial areas.

“When we found out that they were going to be blasting for eight months straight, to us it’s almost like they know there’s burials there and they’re going in and they’re destroying whatever proof there is,” said Elizabeth Okinaka, founder of Save Koloa.

Developer Meridian Pacific wants to build 279 luxury condo units on 25 acres. It said it is microblasting to get through dense rock so it can build required infrastructure, such as storm drainage.

Save Koloa and Friends of Maha’ulepu are now suing the county and the developer, saying they failed to do required biological and environmental studies and are threatening the habitat of endangered species.

“It would have been one thing to have a machine out there with a cultural monitor and try to do things the right way, in case iwi (bones of descendants) or caves or endangered species are found,” said Okinaka.

Meridian Pacific said a team of archaeologists, geologists and biologists did tests on the site beforehand. It also said the State Historic Preservation Division said there were no historic properties affected by the work being done.

In a statement, Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami said after hearing concerns about the microblasting from community members, “We reached out to both (State Historic Preservation Division & USFWS (U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service). In response, SHPD conducted a site investigation last Friday and we await their report. We also await any guidance from USFWS and are prepared to respond accordingly.”

Meantime, opponents said Kauanoe O Koloa is just another sign of over-development on Kauai’s south shore that won’t benefit residents.

“There’s nobody that lives here that’s going to buy them,” said Hammerquist about the planned condos. “It’s going to be purchased by people who are investors, people who have vacation rental interest.”

A judge denied a request for a temporary restraining order against the development, but has scheduled a hearing on the opponents’ lawsuit next month.

