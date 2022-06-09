Tributes
Aircraft carrying five Marines crashes in California desert

A Marine Corps aircraft crashed Wednesday in the Southern California desert and civilian and military emergency crews were responding. (Source: KYMA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 2:39 AM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRAWLEY, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a Marine Corps aircraft carrying five Marines crashed in the Southern California desert.

Marine Maj. Mason Englehart says the MV-22B Osprey belonged to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing based at Camp Pendleton and went down at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday during training in a remote area near the community of Glamis in Imperial County.

Local and federal firefighters are responding.

The site is about 115 miles east of San Diego.

Englehart says information was still being gathered about the five Marines who were on board.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

