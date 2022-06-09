Adaptive surfer hits the water for surfing Championship, despite stolen board

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was been a stressful few days for Spike Kane after his custom made surfboard was stolen from his hotel, however the local surf community jumped into action.

Within minutes, offering their help to find him a replacement ahead of todays heats and thanks to that swift reaction, Kane is back in the water.

“I’ll be getting coffee at the shop and people come up and ask me about it and you know everyone just wishes you well and wishes you the best.” Kane told Hawaii News Now. “It’s incredible, it’s aloha.”

Despite the board not turning up just yet, the outpouring of support for Kane came almost immediately.

The surf community has been on the look out and has offered up some replacement boards for Wednesday’s competition.

“When anything happens like this, it’s just an uprising of help, it’s just overwhelming almost.” Kane said “I mean it is the true aloha spirit right and people have just been trying to get me boards.”

In the meantime, Kane will be using a board similar to the one built for him, but without the specific modifications, he will be at a slight disadvantage, but that won’t stop him from competing.

“So you know I’m coming in at a disadvantage, but I’m coming in with a smile on my face for sure.” Kane said.

Today marks the start of a contest that’s been on hold since 2019 and on top of the restart after the pandemic pause, this show is going on the road.

Hawaii the first stop on the Adaptive surfing world tour.

“We’re one stop of the world tour.” AccesSurf executive director Cara Short said. “The next stop will be in California at Oceanside in September and then in 2023 Australia is being added.”

The competition is set to run through Saturday at Waikiki beach.

