Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Adaptive surfer hits the water for surfing Championship, despite stolen board

AccesSurf Hawaii
AccesSurf Hawaii(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:13 PM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was been a stressful few days for Spike Kane after his custom made surfboard was stolen from his hotel, however the local surf community jumped into action.

Within minutes, offering their help to find him a replacement ahead of todays heats and thanks to that swift reaction, Kane is back in the water.

“I’ll be getting coffee at the shop and people come up and ask me about it and you know everyone just wishes you well and wishes you the best.” Kane told Hawaii News Now. “It’s incredible, it’s aloha.”

Despite the board not turning up just yet, the outpouring of support for Kane came almost immediately.

The surf community has been on the look out and has offered up some replacement boards for Wednesday’s competition.

“When anything happens like this, it’s just an uprising of help, it’s just overwhelming almost.” Kane said “I mean it is the true aloha spirit right and people have just been trying to get me boards.”

In the meantime, Kane will be using a board similar to the one built for him, but without the specific modifications, he will be at a slight disadvantage, but that won’t stop him from competing.

“So you know I’m coming in at a disadvantage, but I’m coming in with a smile on my face for sure.” Kane said.

Today marks the start of a contest that’s been on hold since 2019 and on top of the restart after the pandemic pause, this show is going on the road.

Hawaii the first stop on the Adaptive surfing world tour.

“We’re one stop of the world tour.” AccesSurf executive director Cara Short said. “The next stop will be in California at Oceanside in September and then in 2023 Australia is being added.”

The competition is set to run through Saturday at Waikiki beach.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera video shows officers at Anthony Bellamy's door
Elderly Waikiki man sues city, HPD after being met at his door by officers with guns drawn
Authorities announce the indictment of four people tied to a multi-operational sting on Maui...
4 men indicted for ‘sophisticated’ scheme to move large amounts of crystal meth to Oahu, Maui
A state Transportation Department spokesperson said the landing gear on the aircraft didn’t...
F-16 fighter jet makes ‘hard landing’ at Honolulu’s airport
Law enforcement experts say many more victims of former Honolulu Police officer Mason Jordan...
Experts: Sex crimes case against ex-HPD officer might be ‘tip of the iceberg’
A 13-year-old was paralyzed after an accident at a pool in North Dakota.
Mom warns parents to be vigilant after 13-year-old paralyzed by pool accident

Latest News

Rockne Freitas, a Native Hawaiian football legend who broke barriers on the field before going...
Rockne Freitas, first Native Hawaiian NFL All-Pro and longtime educator, has died
Hawaii News Now’s “Overtime” podcast is your source for sports analysis, extended interviews...
PODCAST: ‘HNN Overtime’ catches up with ‘First At Four’ Anchor Mark Carpenter
AccessSurf has been helping those with disabilities through accessible water programs.
Hawaii Adaptive Surfing Championships underway this week in Waikiki
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Hawaii Adaptive Surfing Championships underway this week in Waikiki